WATCH: Dash cam shows moments car leads officers on chase, crashes into Huber Heights home

HUBER HEIGHTS — Newly obtained body camera footage shows the moments a chase ended with a car into a house in Huber Heights Tuesday morning.

The dash camera video starts with a Huber Heights officer driving around a neighborhood to find a white Kia.

Huber Heights police say an officer on patrol pulled up on four teens trying to steal a car.

Three of them walked away as the teen in the car drove off.

The officer lights up the Kia but it continues to take off, the video shows.

The Kia drives erratically onto sidewalks and house’s yards — speeding up and slowing down.

The chase continues for around four minutes until the car crashes into a vacant home in the 7000 block of Harshmanville Road.

A male gets out of the car and runs away.

Body camera footage shows medics and firefighters arriving on the scene to help officers and asses the damage to the home.

“Chased him for about 10 minutes and then crashed out here,” the officer explains to medics.

The officer said this is a group of suspects that police have been dealing with for months.

Firefighters noted the ignition was hanging out of the car.

Huber Heights police said three people are in custody and one is still on the run in relation to the crash.

An estimate of damages to the home has not been released at this time.













