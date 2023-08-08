‘Absolutely insane;’ Neighbors react after stolen vehicle crashes into Huber Heights house

HUBER HEIGHTS — Three people are in custody and one is still on the run after driving a car into a Huber Heights home Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the 7000 block of Harshmanville Road.

When Tre Mitchell first woke up he didn’t notice the tire marks in his yard.

“I mean I just got up, took the kids to daycare for the day and I saw the dirt. I was confused by it,” Mitchell said.

He was even more shocked when he saw the house at the end of the block.

“This is absolutely insane,” he said.

Huber Heights police say an officer on patrol pulled up on four teens trying to steal a car.

Three of them walked away as the teen in the car drove off.

“Nobody’s living there. Right now it’s currently being cleaned out and renovated. So I’m glad as far as I know, nobody’s been hurt,” said Alexis Alcorn, who also lives in the neighborhood.

Alcorn said if the car would have been just a few more feet closer, they would have been almost at her front door.

“I have a four-year-old and a two-year-old so it does bring a little anxiety to the situation,” she said. “It’s just feet away from my front door where my kids lay their head to rest.”

Alcorn said she was not surprised when she found out teenagers sparked the chase.

“These kids just— they’re not being raised right,” Alcorn said. “If they were in homes with parents who, you know, paid more attention to what they were doing then things like this won’t happen.”

The extent of the damage to the house has not yet been revealed.

