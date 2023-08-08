Crime And Law

Officers conducting active investigation after vehicle crashes into Huber Heights house

By WHIO Staff

Officers conducting active investigation after vehicle crashes into Huber Heights house Officers conducting active investigation after vehicle crashes into Huber Heights house

By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officers are in the middle of an active investigation after a vehicle crashed into a house in Huber Heights Tuesday morning.

>>‘Very unusual;’ Deadly shooting at Piqua park was isolated incident, police say

Officers and medics were dispatched around 3:20 a.m. to the 7000 block Harshmanville Road on initial reports of a vehicle into a house, according to initial scanners.

The vehicle reportedly crashed into a house after officers were chasing it, scanner traffic indicated.

AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy have been requested to the scene.

News Center 7 has reached out to Huber Heights Police about what led to both the chase and crash.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read