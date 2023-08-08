Officers conducting active investigation after vehicle crashes into Huber Heights house

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officers are in the middle of an active investigation after a vehicle crashed into a house in Huber Heights Tuesday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched around 3:20 a.m. to the 7000 block Harshmanville Road on initial reports of a vehicle into a house, according to initial scanners.

The vehicle reportedly crashed into a house after officers were chasing it, scanner traffic indicated.

AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy have been requested to the scene.

News Center 7 has reached out to Huber Heights Police about what led to both the chase and crash.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

