WATCH: Car hits ODOT truck on side of Ohio interstate

COLUMBUS — An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) truck was recently involved in a crash on the side of an Ohio interstate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

ODOT wrote in a social media post that one of their trucks was helping clear a crash scene on I-270 at Sawmill Road in Columbus on Tuesday.

An ODOT camera shows that a car slowly moves into the side of the road. It then hit the truck.

TRENDING STORIES:

No one was injured.

ODOT said it is another reminder for drivers to move over, slow down, and pay attention on the road.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group