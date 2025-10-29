Local

UPDATE: OSHP assisting police after serious crash in Xenia neighborhood

By WHIO Staff
XENIA — UPDATE @ 4:25 A.M.

Several officers are in a Greene County neighborhood after a serious crash early Wednesday morning.

Xenia police and medics responded around 2:25 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bellbrook Avenue on reports of a crash, according to a City of Xenia dispatch supervisor.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher told News Center 7 that a state trooper is assisting with the crash.

They said that Xenia Police is investigating the crash.

News Center 7 has contacted Xenia Police on what caused the crash and how many were hurt.

We have a news crew at the scene and will continue to follow this developing story.

