UPDATE: OSHP assisting police after serious crash in Xenia neighborhood

XENIA — UPDATE @ 4:25 A.M.
Several officers are in a Greene County neighborhood after a serious crash early Wednesday morning.
Xenia police and medics responded around 2:25 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bellbrook Avenue on reports of a crash, according to a City of Xenia dispatch supervisor.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher told News Center 7 that a state trooper is assisting with the crash.
They said that Xenia Police is investigating the crash.
News Center 7 has contacted Xenia Police on what caused the crash and how many were hurt.
We have a news crew at the scene and will continue to follow this developing story.
