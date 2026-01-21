Warming centers to open in Dayton due to upcoming winter weather

DAYTON — Three warming centers will open for Dayton residents due to the upcoming winter weather, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Fire Department.

The following recreation centers will operate as warming centers over the next few days:

Greater Dayton Recreation Center at 2021 W. Third St.

Lohrey Recreation Center at 2366 Glenarm Ave.

Northwest Recreation Center at 1600 Princeton Dr

The centers are scheduled to be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be closed on Sunday.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said starting Friday, temperatures will be below freezing with lows in the single digits.

Women and families who need additional shelter outside of the warming center’s hours can go to the St. Vincent de Paul shelter at 120 W. Apple St. Men can go to the Homefull shelter at 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave.

For additional and updated information on the City of Dayton’s response to winter weather, click here.

