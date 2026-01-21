33 animals rescued from ‘worst environmental situations’ in Dayton home, Humane Society CEO says

DAYTON — Dozens of animals were saved from a condemned home in Dayton last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins learns more about the conditions the humane society’s agents saved animals from LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 31 cats, one dog, and one opossum from a home in the 1000 block of Old Orchard Avenue on Jan. 16.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It was probably one of the worst environmental situations we have found animals in, and many of the animals didn’t survive. So the ones that did are now in our care and are being cared for properly,” Humane Society of Greater Dayton CEO Brian Weltge said.

Agents found trash and feces piling up, no running water, and several dead animals inside.

“This was a person who lived there by himself. He was actually, apparently, sleeping out in his vehicle. And so he wasn’t able to stay in the home himself,” Weltge said.

The owner, Gale Liebrock, has since been arrested on animal cruelty and neglect, concealed carry of a weapon, obstructing official business, and falsification charges.

He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Gale Leibrock (Montgomery County Jail)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group