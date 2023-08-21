Wapakoneta’s maintenance staff creates kids play space

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Wapakoneta City Schools starts their academic year on Tuesday, with a new addition to their stadium.

The school district’s maintenance staff painted a field for kids to play on during Friday night games, according to their Facebook page.

It is on the northwest corner of the stadium and provides plenty of space for kids to run about while their parents enjoy the game.

Wapakoneta’s first home game of the season is on Friday, September 8 against St. Mary’s Memorial High School.

