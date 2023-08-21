Mad River Schools handing out 1K backpacks, school supplies for students

RIVERSIDE, Montgomery County — As students prepare to head back to school in Mad River, the district wants to help ease the expenses of buying school supplies, a spokesperson from the school district said.

The Mad River Local School District and Hope4Riverside will hand out over 1,000 backpacks full of school supplies to Mad River students as part of their annual Day of Giving Back event, the spokesperson said.

The event will occur on Friday, August 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at Beverly Gardens Elementary, Overlook Homes Community Center, and Mad River Middle School.

Dozens of teachers, staff, pastors, and community members will be handing out the supplies. Everything is first come, first served and is only available for Mad River students. Students must be present to receive a backpack.

According to a 2022 Deloitte back-to-school survey of 1,200 U.S. parents, an average of $661 is spent per child in grades K-12 on back-to-school purchases. The spokesperson said that this is 8% more than what was spent in 2021, which was $612.

“We realize purchasing back-to-school supplies can be very pricey for parents, especially for those who are already strapped for cash. Thanks to a partnership with Hope4Riverside and donations from area organizations, we can provide students with the materials they need to be successful in the classroom and beyond,” Mad River Local Schools Superintendent Chad Wyen said.

