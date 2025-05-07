Voters pass levy benefiting Northmont City Schools

CLAYTON — Voters in Clayton, Englewood, Union, and the Village of Phillipsburg passed a levy that would benefit Northmont City Schools.

The Northmont City Schools Board of Education unanimously voted on Jan. 27 to place a 3.44 mill emergency levy on the ballot to fund daily expenses.

Failure of the levy would have resulted in multiple cuts. Northmont would no longer be able to transport students to athletic games, extracurricular events, or field trips.

All freshman athletic teams would be cut. The schools would also reduce staff activity stipends and noon classroom expenses. Preschool fees would also increase to $200 a month, a $25 increase from before.

Passage of the levy will result in $120 yearly costs per $100,000 in house appraisal value for those in the district. Residents with a median home value of $238,250 in the Northmont district would pay $286.90 per year.

