Voters face key decisions in 2025 election

DAYTON — As Election 2025 approaches, voters can access comprehensive online resources to track results and locate polling places. These digital tools are designed to ensure that residents are well-informed and prepared to cast their ballots on election day, making the democratic process more accessible.

News 7 Center is providing extensive Election Day coverage through whio.com. The website will serve as a central hub for voters, offering real-time updates and live tracking of results for every race across the community as they become available.

One of the most useful features available on whio.com is the ability for voters to easily find their designated polling place. By simply navigating to the website and clicking on the dedicated Election 2025 tab, residents can quickly locate where they need to go to cast their vote, streamlining the voting process.

The Election 2025 ballot includes several important decisions for Dayton residents. Among them is the Dayton Mayor’s race, featuring incumbent Jeffrey Mims and challenger Shanice Turner-Sloss.

Voters will also decide on two significant financial proposals: a sales tax increase intended to help fund a new jail in Clark County, and a new tax levy plan designed to provide seed money for a new hospital in West Dayton. These measures represent critical investments in public safety and healthcare infrastructure.

Utilizing the resources provided on whio.com, voters can stay informed about these key races and proposals, track election results, and ensure they know where to vote.

