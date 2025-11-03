Smoke visible for miles after fire in Champaign County

URBANA — Smoke was visible for miles after a fire in Urabana on Monday.

Around 1 p.m., News Center 7 started getting reports of a fire in the 300 block of West Court Street.

Photos given to News Center 7 show black smoke coming from a building in the area.

The address formally belonged to a towing company.

Urbana dispatchers were unable to confirm any information.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update as we learn more.

