Smoke visible for miles after fire in Champaign County

URBANA — Smoke was visible for miles after a fire in Urabana on Monday.
Around 1 p.m., News Center 7 started getting reports of a fire in the 300 block of West Court Street.
Photos given to News Center 7 show black smoke coming from a building in the area.
The address formally belonged to a towing company.
Urbana dispatchers were unable to confirm any information.
We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update as we learn more.
