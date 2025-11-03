Coroner IDs 25-year-old woman killed in I-75 crash

DAYTON — The woman who died in a crash on Interstate 75 in Dayton on Saturday morning has been identified.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Alexis Pernell, 25, was identified Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was reported shortly before 4 a.m. on I-75 southbound near Third Street and Salem Avenue.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man dead after early morning house fire in Dayton
- 9 injured, including teens, in mass shooting at Ohio rental house
- University of Dayton student recovering after being injured in reported shooting on campus
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant confirmed on Saturday that one person was reportedly trapped in the vehicle.
All lanes of I-75 southbound were closed in the area while crews investigated.
News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for more information on how the crash happened and if anyone else was hurt. We’ll update this story as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group