Voters expected to write names in for a position on Miami County Ballot

MIAMI COUNTY — This election year there’s a twist in one Miami Valley race that has voters filling in the names of the candidates they want to vote for.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher talked with the Miami County Board of Elections who said the former recorder retires in September, which didn’t leave enough time for candidates to submit their paperwork to be on the ballot.

Miami County voters won’t see a name of their ballot for the next recorder, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t candidates.

“] I thought this would be a perfect opportunity to continue serving the citizens in Miami County,” David Norman, one of the candidates said.

Norman is a retired captain of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The other candidate, Samuel Pierce, has served on the Troy City Council for the last two years.

“I want to make sure we protect the residents of Miami County,” Pierce said.

Each candidate said their biggest priority is preventing quit claim deed fraud where people could have their homes stolen without knowing.

“I want to get out to other parts of the community that we have all of our little villages and make sure that we get people protected,” Pierce said.

The county has a program to help protect homeowners, and both candidates want to improve it.

“New homeowners when we get their deeds we mail them a letter that they’ll explain what the property fraud is and how to go ahead and get themselves registered for our property fraud alert,” Norman said.

Each candidate explained why they think they deserve the recorder position.

Norman said he’s served in the military for 30 years and was at the Sheriff’s Office for 21.

“I understand county operations, county government. I understand all those things. So I think I’m uniquely qualified for the job because I’ve had so much experience working within the county government,” Norman said.

Pierce said his experience on the city council prepared him to work with other elected officials.

“My focus is delivering for the taxpayers of Miami County. I have the vision. I have the energy and new leadership in order to make this happen,” Pierce said.

The Miami County Board of Elections will have a list of every write-in candidate where you go to place your vote.

All you have to do is ask and you can make sure you’re voting for the person that you want in office.

