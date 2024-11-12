Voters claim early votes were not counted after checking website, here’s what’s really happening

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Voters across the Miami Valley claim their early votes were not counted.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, voters said they are worried because their early in-person votes for the Nov. 5 election weren’t showing up in the “voting history” section of the “voter details” online.

“Basically, we have two different ways in which the database systems are used,” Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek said.

News Center 7 went to the Montgomery County Board of Elections to get answers.

Voters who utilized absentee ballots or voted early in-person need to check the status online.

Rezabek showed News Center 7 how to search voting records on their website.

“So, what we’re going to do is going to use my name. I did vote early. So, we’ll hit ‘submit,’” Rezabek explained.

While checking Rezabek’s absentee ballot status, a record of his early in-person vote was displayed.

“What’s important also then, is this next little box where it says it was approved for counting on that same day and ‘your ballot has been received and is included in the election results,’” he said.

Since Rezabek voted early and in person, he did not show up as voting in the general election under his “voting history” in the “voter details” section of the website.

For now, anyone who voted early in person, or by absentee ballot, won’t show up there.

Only people who voted on Election Day at their polling location will see their “voting history” updated.

“You’ll be able to see the day that he actually voted, which is 11-5. We know that’s Election Day,” he said.

Everyone’s “voting history” section of the voter information online will be updated once the election is certified.

The deadline for election certification in Ohio is Nov. 20.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

