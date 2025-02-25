Vivek Ramaswamy announces bid for governor

CINCINNATI — Vivek Ramaswamy has entered the Republican nomination for governor in 2026.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The former 2024 Republican presidential candidate and biotech entrepreneur officially declared his candidacy on Monday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ramaswamy held a campaign event Monday at CTL Aerospace Inc. in Cincinnati.

“I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country to start and grow a new business. I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country to raise a young family. I’ll lead Ohio to be the top state in the country where our kids get a world-class education,” he said.

Ramaswamy added he wants Americans to move here to Ohio “instead of Florida and Texas.”

Ohio Democrats described Ramaswamy as “a billionaire insider who holds deeply disturbing views about the people he wants to serve.”

“Why would Ohioans hire someone who called them ‘lazy,’ ‘mediocre’ and moved his business away from their state?” said Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters. “Ohioans need a governor who wants to improve their lives, but Ramaswamy is a billionaire who cares more about his bottom line than Ohioans.”

Ramaswamy joins Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in the Republican primary.

Former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said she is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

Both Yost and Acton announced their candidacies last month.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group