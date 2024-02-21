Village manager, police chief among New Lebanon leadership placed on administrative leave

NEW LEBANON — Several village employees in New Lebanon were placed on leave after a village council meeting this week.

The village council passed, via majority vote, resolutions at Tuesday’s meeting to approve placing Village Manager Glena Madden, Police Chief Curtis Hensley, Service Department head Scott Brock, Chief Financial Officer Phillip Hinson, and Village Law Director Ronald Keener on paid administrative leave.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell is digging into what led these village leaders to be placed on leave. He’ll break down the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

>> WATCH: Dump truck slams into overpass in Dayton

Additionally, the council approved appointing a law firm to serve as special counsel for the village to conduct an internal investigation into administrative, financial, legal, and police affairs.

“Unfortunately, it has become evident there are significant areas of concern. Instances of poor performance, misconduct, and potential financial misappropriation have come to our attention,” Mayor David Nickerson said.

©2024 Cox Media Group