VIDEO: State trooper arrests driver for 10th OVI offense

OHIO — State troopers recently arrested a man for this 10th OVI offense.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) posted cruiser and body camera videos on social media.

The cruiser camera footage shows a car stopping, then turning left on a red light.

Body camera footage shows a state trooper administering an OVI test to the driver.

This was the driver’s second OVI felony offense, according to OSHP.

“We’re grateful this traffic stop ended safely for him and everyone else on the road,” said OSHP.

This happened last month, but troopers did not give the location.

