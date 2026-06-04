Investigation continues in shooting death of 20-year-old woman

RIVERSIDE — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has released additional information about a 20-year-old who died after a shooting in Riverside.
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Madelyn Cardulla died in a shooting in the 600 block of Wynwood Court on Dec. 16, 2025.
Her cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
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The manner of death was “undetermined.”
News Center 7 reached out to Riverside police for a statement and received the following response:
“The investigation is pending, but all information is currently being reviewed by the prosecutor.”
We will continue to follow this story.
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