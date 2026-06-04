Hospital network announces new initiative to support first responders

FAIRBORN — A local healthcare network is introducing a new initiative designed to provide mental health support to active and retired fire, EMS, and law enforcement personnel.

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Mercy Health announced “Protocol 99″ on Thursday.

The program will address barriers first responders often face when seeking mental health care, according to a Mercy Health spokesperson.

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First responders routinely encounter high-stress situations and repeated exposure to trauma; however, many don’t seek treatment due to concerns about stigma, privacy, and potential career impacts.

“First responders are trained to run toward emergencies, not ask for help,” Noel Helton, director of emergency services for Mercy Health - Springfield, said. “This initiative is about meeting them where they are and making sure they can access care in a way that feels safe and confidential.”

“Protocol 99″ aims to directly address these challenges by creating a confidential, streamlined pathway to care that prioritizes discretion and ease of access, the spokesperson said.

It’ll be housed at Mercy Health’s Dayton Springfield Emergency Center, a freestanding emergency department selected for its private setting and discreet entry point.

The initiative can be activated through a peer support team member, who conducts an initial assessment and initiates care with a single call.

A peer supporter can transport the individual to the emergency department and remain with them throughout the visit, providing continuous support.

Another way first responders can access the service is by stating “Protocol 99” as their chief complaint at registration, the spokesperson said.

Once it’s activated, patients are evaluated promptly by clinicians experienced in working with first responders, bypassing traditional waiting room procedures.

“Our goal is to remove as many barriers as possible,” Helton said. “When someone is in crisis, the system should make it easier – not harder – to get help.”

In addition to immediate evaluation, the initiative connects individuals with specialized resources and follow-up services tailored to first responders.

Protocol 99 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at Mercy Health - Dayton Springfield Emergency Center, located at 1840 Springfield Road in Fairborn.

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