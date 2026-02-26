Dayton Dragons single-game tickets to go on sale Monday

DAYTON — Single-game tickets for the Dayton Dragons’ 2026 home season will go on sale to the public Monday, March 2, at 10 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dragons are scheduled to play 66 home games during the regular season at the venue located in the Water Street District.

Tickets for the 2026 regular season are available through several outlets.

Fans can purchase them at the Dragons Box Office located at Day Air Ballpark, online at daytondragons.com/tickets, or by calling the box office at 937-228-2287.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tickets are also available through Ticketmaster at 937-228-2323.

The organization noted there is no convenience charge for tickets purchased directly at the box office or through the Dragons’ primary phone line.

Pricing for single-game tickets varies by seat type and month.

Stadium seats are priced at $16 in April, $18 in May, and $20 from June through September.

Lawn tickets cost $6 in April, $8 in May, and $10 for the remainder of the season.

The 2026 schedule includes several recurring and special event dates. Each Sunday, children 11 and under can participate in Kids Run the Bases.

Participants will receive a coupon to redeem at a location outside the ballpark.

National entertainment acts will appear at the ballpark throughout June. The Team Zoom Canine Entertainment act is scheduled for June 12, followed by the prank-based skits of BirdZerk! on June 13. The ZOOperstars, featuring inflatable characters based on animal-themed sports figures like Clammy Sosa and Cow Ripken, will perform on June 14.

The Dragons’ 26th opening night is set for Tuesday, April 7, at 7:05 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group