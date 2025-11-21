Video shows initial police response hours before victim of double murder-suicide found

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — Newly-obtained body camera video shows Sugacreek Township officers show up to a disturbance call that turned out to be a murder scene connected to a double murder-suicide.

As News Center 7 previously reported, U.S. Air Force First Lieutenant Jaime Gustitus' neighbors called 911 around 2 a.m. on Oct. 25 to report a disturbance.

As News Center 7 previously reported, U.S. Air Force First Lieutenant Jaime Gustitus’ neighbors called 911 around 2 a.m. on Oct. 25 to report a disturbance.

The video obtained on Friday shows those neighbors meeting with the officer and sergeant as they arrive with alarming information, but no one seemed sure if Gustitus was home.

The video starts with former Sugarcreek Township Sergeant Doug Evans, who resigned from his position on Oct. 29, walking up to the apartment complex. He zips up his jacket on a cold morning, partially blocking the view from his body camera.

A neighbor tells officers that a man jumped off the balcony at Gustitus’ condo and took off running.

“I’m telling you, he jumped across like Spider-Man and was out,” the neighbor said.

