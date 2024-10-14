Victim of quit claim deed fraud details experience fighting for her property

DAYTON — More victims are coming forward after the Montgomery County Prosecutor announced charges involving stolen houses.

Prosecutor Mat Heck talked about people who are using quit claim deeds to steal people’s homes during a press conference last week.

Robin Mobley has been living a nightmare since she found out someone filed fraudulent paperwork and obtained legal ownership of her home two years ago.

Mobley said she got this home in a divorce decree in 2010.

She has been representing herself in court to re-establish her rightful ownership ever since.

“Two years, I represented myself while recovering from cancer and dealing with cancer and I was able to prove and show in court that I wasn’t lying and I was telling the truth,” Mobley said.

