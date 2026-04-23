VFW Post launches military tribute banner program at local park

CENTERVILLE — A military tribute banner program is coming to Stubbs Park in Centerville.

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VFW Post 9550 is inviting families to nominate veterans and active-duty service members for the program, according to a spokesperson for the City of Centerville.

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The banners will be displayed at the park between Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

“This program is about making sure our veterans and active-duty service members are seen, remembered and honored in a very public and meaningful way,” VFW Post 9550 Vice Commander Fred “Rico” Rojas said. “Each banner tells a story of service and sacrifice, and we’re proud to bring those stories to life.”

Applications for the program are now open. Space is limited, and the banners will be displayed on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the city.

More information can be found here.

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