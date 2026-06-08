Truck crashes into Bellbrook home, causing significant damage

A white pickup truck crashed into a house garage in Bellbrook, causing significant damage. — A white pickup truck crashed into a house garage over the weekend in Bellbrook.

The incident occurred at the corner of South Linda and Nedra Drive, with the truck slamming into the side of the structure.

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A photo from an I-Witness seven reporter shows the damage to the house.

The reporter stated the crash took place sometime over the weekend.

The images capture the significant damage inflicted upon someone’s house.

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