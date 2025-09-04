Veteran officer appointed new West Carrollton Police Chief

WEST CARROLLTON — A veteran officer has been appointed as the new West Carrollton Police Chief.

The city announced the appointment of David Wessling to succeed the retiring Chief David Woodard, according to a city spokesperson.

Wessling, who has dedicated over two decades to the West Carrollton Police Department, steps into the role following a distinguished career that began in 2001.

“It is an honor to serve the City of West Carrollton as Chief of Police,” he said. “I am proud of the dedication of our department to this City, and I look forward to continuing to build strong partnerships with our residents, businesses, and community leaders.”

Wessling began his career with the West Carrollton Police Department in February 2001 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2008.

He served as Deputy Chief from 2016 until his recent appointment as Chief of Police.

“David Wessling’s career reflects the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and service,” said Amber Holloway, City Manager for the City of West Carrollton.

Chief Wessling is scheduled to be officially sworn in at the City Council meeting on September 9.

