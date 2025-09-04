Local city warns of invasive pests causing damage to plants

CENTERVILLE — A local city is warning people of box tree moths and caterpillars that have impacted many landscapes this summer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Centerville issued the warning on both social media and its city website.

They said that both the box tree moth and caterpillar, both non-native pests, could wipe out “key foundational shrubs.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, box tree moths caused significant damage to gardens in Kettering.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Ohio State University said that the box tree moth and caterpillar were first detected in southwest Ohio in 2023.

“They can quickly defoliate boxwoods and will strip bark once they run out of leaves to eat,” Ohio State said.

The city of Centerville posted this information on its website:

How to identify the box tree moth:

Moths: Look for moths that have two distinctive white dots marked on their front wings. Moths with light-colored wings are more common than those with dark-colored wings.

Look for moths that have two distinctive white dots marked on their front wings. Moths with light-colored wings are more common than those with dark-colored wings. Caterpillars: You would see distinctive green to greenish-yellow caterpillars with black stripes and black dots on boxwoods. There are no native caterpillars that defoliate boxwoods. Small, disorganized collections of silk may be found within the defoliation.

What should you do:

Do not make preventative insecticide applications to boxwoods. Only perform insecticide applications if a boxwood is identified to have a box tree caterpillar infestation or boxwoods in proximity have a confirmed infestation of the box tree caterpillar. Monitor your boxwoods as the box tree moth and caterpillar can appear anywhere. Be aware of what to look for. The Ohio State University Extension Office provides a list of over-the-counter caterpillar insecticides that can help treat infestations. You can download a list from the university’s website. You can also contact a private horticulture professional to evaluate your boxwood and provide possible treatment options.

April through October is the active season for box tree moths, making it crucial for gardeners to be vigilant during these months.

Gardeners experiencing similar issues are encouraged to visit their local garden center for sprays to eliminate the pests.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group