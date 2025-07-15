Invasive pests causing serious damage to local plants; what to look out for

KETTERING — Box tree moths, originally from Southeast Asia, are causing significant damage to gardens in Kettering.

Local gardener Jocelyn Weissman has noticed these pests eating the leaves and creating webbing in her garden, prompting her to take action.

“They’ve been eating the leaves, there’s like webbing and stuff in it. And there’s all kinds of damage in it. I was a little surprised to find all of that,” Weissman said.

“If you look underneath the leaves, if you see a bunch of black egg masses, that’s box tree moth.” Joe Morrsion, regional park manager with Five Rivers MetroParks, said.

The box tree moths have also been found in the Cox Arboretum, where a contractor has sprayed hundreds of boxwoods to prevent further damage.

Morrsion advised that cutting the infected parts of the plant can help it recover.

“If you start seeing some browning and a skeletonization on limbs, you can just go through and prune that out. But prune back to a good green node. Don’t just prune the dead itself out,” he said.

April through October is the active season for box tree moths, making it crucial for gardeners to be vigilant during these months.

Gardeners experiencing similar issues are encouraged to visit their local garden center for sprays to eliminate the pests.

