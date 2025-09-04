Dog dies in house fire; estimated $100K in damage done

CLAYTON — A dog did not survive an early morning house fire in Northern Montgomery County on Wednesday.

The home is not a total loss, but it sustained heavy damage to the backside and attic, according to Clayton Fire Chief Brian Garger.

The estimated damage is around $100,000.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Clayton firefighters responded around 1:10 a.m. to the 5100 block of Seville Drive on reports of a structure fire.

Chief Garger told News Center 7 that there was a dog inside the house. The dog did not survive.

The Collaborative Fire Department of Clayton, Englewood, and Union previously said on Wednesday that all residents escaped.

Harrison Township and Trotwood firefighters also assisted with the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

Seville Drive house fire Photo contributed by Fire Collaborative - Clayton, Englewood, Union (via Facebook) (Fire Collaborative - Clayton, Englewood, Union (via Facebook) /Fire Collaborative - Clayton, Englewood, Union (via Facebook))

