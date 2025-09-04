Firefighters respond to barn fire in Montgomery County neighborhood

NEW LEBANON — Multiple firefighters responded to a barn fire in a Montgomery County neighborhood early Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

New Lebanon firefighters were dispatched just after 2 a.m. to the 12000 block of Eagle Road on reports of a structure fire, according to a dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

The supervisor confirmed to News Center 7 that the barn is fully engulfed.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if there are any injuries and the estimated cost of damages.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group