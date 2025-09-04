Showers, few storms possible overnight; much cooler temperatures late week

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @1:15 a.m.
We can expect a chance of showers and storms during the overnight hours.
Much cooler temperatures will follow that.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TRACK and TIMING this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
Rain will fill in behind the initial line that brought strong winds overnight.
Ritz says we will see steady showers at times with an occasional rumble of thunder.
Highs will reach the upper 60s on Thursday.
We will see another round of cooler temperatures this weekend.
Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.
