‘It’s very scary;’ Over 40 threats plaguing local city, how to combat the anxiety stemming from them

SPRINGFIELD — More than 40 threats have been made to various locations in Springfield, prompting state troopers to patrol every school.

It’s been a very anxiety-inducing time for parents and students. A mental health professional shares how to address that anxiety on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

“Crazy... Yeah, that’s about the word I can use is crazy,” Bryan Peterson, a Springfield resident said when asked about the recent threats.

From schools to grocery stores, to college campuses, threats have plagued the city of Springfield.

And the unrest is weighing on people.

“It’s very scary. You don’t know if it’s actually for real or if somebodies just playing a joke and it’s not a joke, it’s very serious,” Connie Hall, a Springfield resident said.

