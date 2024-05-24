‘Very disgusting;’ 17-year-old accused of assaulting second teen in Dayton

DAYTON — Video shows a 14-year-old girl being attacked by a 17-year-old, and the mother said this repeated violence needs to be stopped.

A mother said the assault on her daughter happened just two doors down from their own home.

“Her whole face was bruised, I have pictures and video,” Jennifer Davis said.

Davis couldn’t believe her 14-year-old was attacked.

“When she did that my daughter and I got the phone call at work, it was devastating,” she said.

>> 4 flown to hospital, 2 critically hurt, after crash in Darke County

Davis shared a video that showed her daughter being assaulted.

The video shows that her daughter tried to run but the older teen chased her down and punched her head and face.

The teen told News Center 7 that she “didn’t have time to think.”

“I don’t see how a teen can be out here doing all this, she needs help,” Davis said.

She first thought her daughter’s assault was an isolated event, until she saw News Center 7′s reporting about a 13-year-old girl who also claimed she was attacked by the 17-year-old.

>> RELATED: 13-year-old girl hospitalized after being attacked at Dayton park, mother says

“It’s very disgusting to me, that she’s out here doing this to young kids,” Davis said.

The 14-year-old said she wants to see the girl in jail for what she did to her.

A police report has been filed by the 13-year-old victim of the assault and turned over to juvenile court prosecutors for review of potential charges.

©2024 Cox Media Group