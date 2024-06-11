Very cool morning, dry, nice today; Summer heat returns later this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Another fall-like morning – nearing record lows
- Little rain chance
- Possible record high temperatures
DETAILED FORECAST:
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy but still below normal with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warming up with highs in the low to mid-80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Heat continues to build with highs climbing into the upper 80s to near 90.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s. A couple of thunderstorms may pop up in the afternoon and evening if we’re lucky!
SATURDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds. It will stay warm with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. Hot with highs around 90.
MONDAY: Possible record heat! Nearing 95 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values 97 to 101 degrees.
