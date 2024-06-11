Very cool morning, dry, nice today; Summer heat returns later this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Another fall-like morning – nearing record lows

Little rain chance

Possible record high temperatures

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy but still below normal with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Today's forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warming up with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Futurecast for Wednesday at 6 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Heat continues to build with highs climbing into the upper 80s to near 90.

Excessive heat tips Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Temperature trend Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s. A couple of thunderstorms may pop up in the afternoon and evening if we’re lucky!

SATURDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds. It will stay warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Long range precipitation outlook Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. Hot with highs around 90.

MONDAY: Possible record heat! Nearing 95 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values 97 to 101 degrees.

©2024 Cox Media Group