Vehicle crash near Logan County village knocks out power to more than 700 AES Ohio customers

BELLE CENTER, Logan County — A power outage affecting an estimated 703 AES Ohio customers in the Belle Center area of Logan County on Wednesday afternoon will continue for approximately three to four hours as utility crews have to replace a power pole damaged in a vehicle crash.

The crash involved a piece of farm equipment in the area of county roads 96 and 97, south and west of the village, AES Ohio spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel said.

A power pole will have to be replaced because of the crash, she said, and that typically takes three to four hours.

An earlier outage in Logan County that affected the village of West Liberty, was caused by a bird that shorted a substation, Kabel said. That outage affected approximately more than 1,100 customers.

We have contacted the Logan County Sheriff's Office for more details about the accident in the Belle Center area. We will update this report as information becomes available.





