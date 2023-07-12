At least 1,100 AES Ohio customers in Logan County without power

LOGAN COUNTY — More than 1,100 AES Ohio Customers are waking up without power this morning in Logan County.

>>RELATED: Power restored to most in Miami Valley after outage

The main concentration of the outage is in the area of West Liberty, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

It was originally reported at around 6:10 a.m.

A viewer told News Center 7 on social media the Village of West Liberty is completely without power this morning.

A spokesperson for AES Ohio told News Center 7 they have power crews on the scene investigating one of the substations.

There is no estimated time as to when power will be restored.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group