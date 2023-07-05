UPDATE: Power restored to most in Miami Valley after outage

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 6:00 p.m.

Power has been restored to most in the Miami Valley after a brief outage.

We are working to learn the cause of the outage.

INITIAL REPORT:

More than 1,000 people are without power in the Miami Valley Wednesday evening.

As of 5:27 p.m. 1,102 AES Ohio customers have reported outages, according to an AES Outage Map.

Outages have been reported in the following areas:

Auglaize County: 886

Darke County: 3

Greene County: 1

Montgomery County: 210

Shelby County: 1

Spotted showers and rain is moving through the Miami Valley, but it is unknown at this time if the weather is the cause of the outage.

Major outages have not been reported by Ohio Edison and Duke Energy.









