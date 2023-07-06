Mainly clear overnight; Expect scattered showers and storms Thursday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Stray shower; Otherwise mainly clear overnight

Rain, few storms Thursday

A little less hot into the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with a stray shower possible west. Lows near 70, says Storm Center Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III.

Wednesday Weather

THURSDAY: Some scattered showers and storms expected. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny and dry early. An isolated PM storm possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

MONDAY: Stray shower. Otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs struggling to reach the 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for some storms. Highs in the mid 80s.





