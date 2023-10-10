USPS roll out holiday shipping, mailing deadlines

DAYTON — The holiday season is inching closer and the United States Postal Service (USPS) is rolling out the shipping and mailing deadlines for this year.

For a card or package to arrive by Dec. 25 in states excluding Hawaii, they’ll need to be sent out by Dec. 16 if the sender is using USPS Ground Advantage or First-Class Mail.

If a package or card is being sent by Priority Mail, it would need to be sent by Dec. 18. Packages and cards would need to go out by Dec. 20 if they’re being sent using Priority Mail Express.

For shipping and mailing to Hawaii, the only difference is priority mail shipping. Instead of Dec. 18, packages and cards must be sent by Dec. 16.

For Air/Army Post Office, Fleet Post Office, or Diplomatic Post Office, the dates are as follows:

USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6

First-Class Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15

USPS Ground Advantage is a new shipping option this year. Officials say it provides a “simple, reliable, and affordable way to shop packages with day certain delivery of 2-5 business days based on distance.”

This year, there won’t be any holiday surcharges.

