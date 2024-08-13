US Marshals, Dayton-area law enforcement gathers to discuss solutions for violent crimes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Solutions to decrease violent crimes in Montgomery County are in the works.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, 16 local and federal law enforcement leaders gathered in Dayton to discuss violent crime reduction strategies on Tuesday.

In late June, Dayton police responded to six separate shootings, where two people died and 17 people were injured.

Longtime Dayton resident Christopher Davis said the city is a revolving door when it comes to violence.

“Then you have regular citizens who are now buying guns because they’re trying to protect themselves...So now everybody’s going to be carrying a gun. It’s the wild, wild West,” Davis said.

Dayton-area law enforcement leaders say they are aware of the recent spike in violent crimes.

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST), comprised of 16 local law enforcement agencies and prosecuting offices, is working towards a solution.

“The immediate thing that were doing is what we’re doing right now. Meeting and talking and discussing how we can collaborate better,” United States Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio Michael D. Black said.

Task force leaders spent a few hours discussing what solutions could work for the community.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker made sure to focus on gun violence among youth.

“When it comes to juveniles, you also have to think about preventative measures that you take into consideration. We are big on outreach. It’s been discussed here today, how we can continue to push forward as far as outreach,” Parker said.

US Marshals and Dayton-area law enforcement leaders are asking the community to say something if they see something.

