Dayton mayor issues statement after multiple mass shootings

DAYTON — Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims has issued a statement after two mass shootings in Dayton.

News Center 7 has previously reported that a shooting near Home Avenue early Monday resulted in the death of a 22-year-old woman and injured six others.

>> RELATED: 22-year-old woman ID’d as victim killed in Dayton mass shooting; 6 others injured

Monday night, an 11-year-old and 3 adults were injured in a shooting near Genesee Avenue that also resulted in the death of the suspect.

>>RELATED: 11-year-old, 3 adults shot in Dayton neighborhood; Suspect later dies at hospital

Mims issued the following statement on social media:

“I am angered and disappointed by the recent shootings that have occurred throughout our community over the last two days in which several people were injured, and two lives were lost. Such senseless gun violence in our city is unacceptable and we cannot tolerate allowing our neighbors to be traumatized by the dangerous and careless behavior of some. As a community, we must step up to prevent illegal guns from getting into irresponsible hands, especially young people. I am proud of the efforts we’ve made to increase safety cameras throughout our city and recruit more officers to the Dayton Police force, but it is vital to remain vigilant. I am committed to pursuing new violence prevention measures across our city and holding those responsible for these reckless actions accountable.”

Mims is expected to give remarks to the media on Wednesday regarding gun violence and the recent shootings.









©2024 Cox Media Group