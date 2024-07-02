‘Very disconcerting;’ Local hospitals in critical need of blood after several shootings

DAYTON — Dayton area hospitals need blood donations following a recent increase in gun violence.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Dayton police have responded to six separate shootings from June 22 to June 26.

In total, 17 people have been shot, two of which died from their injuries.

Dayton hospitals have reported high blood usage from June 21-24 for traumas, heart surgeries, and gunshot wounds, according to the Centerville Police Department.

Now, they have a critical need for Type O and Type B blood.

“We know that the reports that we get to excess usage at the hospitals, read just like the front page of the paper or the top story on your newscast. They will tell you about the gun violence, they will tell you about that usage, you know, what was the impact of that violence. And that is combined with the things that are surprising and unplanned for like sudden heart surgeries or some other trauma,” Solvita Blood Center Marketing Manager Mark Pompilio said.

The low blood supply is concerning for those who work in healthcare.

“It’s traditional that our collections will be low, there’ll be fewer blood drives, and we’re closed on July 4. Those are all problems and then with us, it’s trending up like we see. That’s the perfect storm. So, it’s very, it’s very disconcerting to go into the heart of the July 4 period with this break-even supply right now,” Pompilio said.

To help build up the supply, the Centerville Police Department hosted a blood drive at its training headquarters on Tuesday.

To schedule an appointment to donate, go to www.donortime.com.

