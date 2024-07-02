Police department hosting blood drive to deal with area shortages

CENTERVILLE — A local police department will host a blood drive to help hospitals deal with shortages.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local hospitals in critical need of blood after multiple traumas, shootings

Dayton hospitals have reported high blood usage from June 21-24 for trauma, heart surgeries, and gunshot wounds, according to the Centerville Police Departments.

“Currently multiple blood types are in low supply and there is a critical shortage of type O and type B blood,” the department said on social media.

Critical means that the local blood center, Solvita, cannot fill all hospital requests.

The blood drive will be this afternoon from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the Centerville Police Department Training Headquarters on West Spring Valley Pike.

Visit this website to schedule an appointment or call (937) 461-3220.

















