Local hospitals in critical need of blood after multiple traumas, shootings

CENTERVILLE — A local police department is holding a blood drive for Dayton hospitals in critical need of blood.

Dayton hospitals have reported high blood usage from June 21-24 for traumas, heart surgeries, and gunshot wounds, according to the Centerville Police Department.

Critical means that the local blood center, Solivta, cannot fill all hospital requests.

The blood drive will be held on July 2 from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the Centerville Police Department Training Headquarters at West Spring Valley Pike.

To schedule an appointment go to www.donortime.com.













