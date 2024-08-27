‘Upsetting to hear;’ Students react to recent assaults on campus

DAYTON — The University of Dayton sent two safety advisories to all students just one week after they returned to campus.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher talked to students about safety on campus. Hear their reaction to the “upsetting” events tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Two separate violent situations caused the university to send safety advisories. They were both described as aggravated assaults. One involved a thief robbing a victim over the weekend.

When asked about the incidents, one student said this was the first incident like this that he’d heard of on campus.

“I mean little fights at bars and stuff, but nothing like this,” Andrew Woeste said.

