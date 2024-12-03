Man found dead after fire in Darke Co. home; no explosion found

DARKE COUNTY — One person was found dead after a fire at a Darke County home on Tuesday.
First responders were called out to a possible explosion in the 8000 block of Day Road in Darke County around 2 p.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Fire officials on the scene confirmed that there was a fire at a home and not an explosion.
Fire officials also confirmed an elderly man was found deceased in the home.
The fire and his cause of death are under investigation.
