Man found dead after fire in Darke Co. home; no explosion found

DARKE COUNTY — One person was found dead after a fire at a Darke County home on Tuesday.

First responders were called out to a possible explosion in the 8000 block of Day Road in Darke County around 2 p.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire officials on the scene confirmed that there was a fire at a home and not an explosion.

Fire officials also confirmed an elderly man was found deceased in the home.

The fire and his cause of death are under investigation.

