UPDATE: Coroner called after person hit by vehicle in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 7:50 a.m.

The coroner has arrived at the scene after a person got hit by a vehicle in Montgomery County early Thursday morning.

Montgomery Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at 5:39 a.m. to the intersection of N Main Street and Dog Leg Road on initial reports of a pedestrian strike.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is at the scene and reports that the Montgomery County Coroner’s office has arrived.

Deputies have closed northbound traffic at the intersection of N. Main Street and Dog Leg Road.

-INITIAL STORY-

Deputies have closed a busy street in Montgomery County after a person was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that medics are at the scene but could not provide any other information.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is at the scene.

Deputies have closed northbound traffic at the intersection of N. Main Street and Dog Leg Road.

Photos from the scene show debris on the road and the scene surrounded by caution tape.

