UPDATE: Man’s body found after ‘major explosion’ in eastern Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — UPDATE @2:50 a.m.

The body of a person has been recovered after a major explosion in Youngstown.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. Youngstown’s fire department posted on social media “Please AVOID downtown Youngstown. Major explosion from possible natural gas leak with injuries.”

The front of the Realty building on E. Federal Street is damaged and the facade is blown off, according to CBS affiliate WKBN.

The coroner’s office was at the scene just before midnight Tuesday night.

They recovered the body of a missing man, WKBN reported.

Youngstown Police have confirmed that a 27-year-old man was recovered from the scene. He was a bank employee, WKBN said.

Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley said a missing woman is still unaccounted for. He added that her car is not anywhere near the scene and she is not at any hospital.

Fighters are no longer sure she was even there when the explosion happened, WKBN stated.

Seven people were taken to an area hospital, with one patient in critical condition, a Mercy Health spokesperson confirmed to WKBN.

-INITIAL STORY-

At least one person is dead after a “major explosion” in Youngstown.

Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. Youngstown's fire department posted on social media "Please AVOID downtown Youngstown. Major explosion from possible natural gas leak with injuries."

The front of the Realty building on E. Federal Street is damaged and the facade is blown off, according to CBS affiliate WKBN.

Seven people were taken to an area hospital, with one patient in critical condition, a Mercy Health spokesperson confirmed to WKBN.

Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley said there is one person who is unaccounted for.

He later confirmed a second missing person.

Just before midnight Tuesday the coroner was reported on scene of the explosion, according to WKBN.

We will continue to follow this story.

