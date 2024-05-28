‘Major explosion’ from gas leak reported in eastern Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A “major explosion” was reported in Youngstown Tuesday afternoon.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this breaking news event and have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5.

Around 3:30 p.m. Youngstown’s fire department posted on social media “Please AVOID downtown Youngstown. Major explosion from possible natural gas leak with injuries.”

The front of the Realty building on E. Federal Street is damaged and the facade is blown off, according to CBS affiliate WKBN.

>> 911 calls detail moments after son allegedly shot, killed father in Kettering

WKBN reported firefighters are pulling people out of the building and evacuating people from the top floors, where there are apartments.

The number of people hurt in this explosion has not yet been released.

We will continue to follow this story.

Please AVOID downtown Youngstown. Major explosion from possible natural gas leak with injuries. Posted by Youngstown Professional Fire Fighters Local 312 on Tuesday, May 28, 2024









©2024 Cox Media Group