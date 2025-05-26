UPDATE: Area lake reopens after ‘elevated E. coli levels’ found in water

HAMILTON COUNTY — An area lake has reopened after “elevated E. coli levels” were detected and studied by a group of college students.

Winton Lake in Hamilton County has reopened for public activities, as reported by our news partner WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

Hamilton County Public Health and the Metropolitan Sewer District first announced the lake’s closure on May 20. Officials were concerned that sewage may have entered a creek that feeds into the lake.

A team of University of Cincinnati students investigated E. coli levels in the soil at Burnet Woods Park after “a combined sewer overflow event” that happened in early April as heavy rain drenched the region for days, as previously reported on News Center 7.

A sample taken by the students eight hours after the overflow event found there was 600 times the amount of E. coli permitted for recreational waters.

Environmental health specialists were notified and began investigating sewage discharge on the northern side of the lake near the Winton Woods on May 19, according to WCPO-TV.

On May 20, a nuisance investigation form was filed and officials from Hamilton County Public Health, Great Parks, and the Metropolitan Sewer District met in the park and found a “surcharging manhole.”

After the water levels were found to be within “state and US EPA-recommended thresholds,” Great Parks announced that Winton Lake would be reopened because the sewage discharge had been stopped.

The Metropolitan Sewer District said they would investigate the sanitary sewer line about one mile north of the lake that they believe may have been the source of the leak.

The district is also working to flush the sewer line to determine the source of the issue, but the topography of the area has made that process difficult, according to WCPO-TV.

